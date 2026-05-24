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Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion

Prabhas emerged as one of the Biggest pan-Indian actors and he is charging close to Rs 150 crores per film. Despite debacles, he has a big lineup of films and there are directors, producers in waiting mode for the actor. After Baahubali, Prabhas has been making big investments in real estate. Everyone knows about his Raidugram guest house which has been the party house for many. With the space turning quite busy, Prabhas has been on a hunt for a lavish space.

He bought two acres of land in the posh location of the Financial District and he is building a mansion in the space. The land value costs approximately over Rs 80 crores per acre. Prabhas invested in the land two years ago and he started the construction of his dream house recently. The land is located adjacent to Kokapet ORR Exit and is accessible to most parts of Hyderabad. It would take two years for the property to get ready. Apart from this, Prabhas also invested in farm lands around Hyderabad from the past five years and the prices of these properties are high.

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