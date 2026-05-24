x
Switch to: తెలుగు
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident
image
Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion
image
Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance
image
Peddi Bhopal Event becomes Talk of India

Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance

New Guy In Town Aniesh’s debut film Itlu Arjuna marks the first production venture of Venky Kudumula’s What Next Entertainments and also the directorial debut of Mahesh Uppala. Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in the movie, which has music composed by S Thaman. The film’s first single announcement video, featuring a funny conversation between Aniesh and Thaman, received a good response.

Hai Re is the title of the song releasing on May 28th, and the song poster presents the budding romance between Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan. The poster keeps things simple yet striking. The hero sits casually outside the window, admiring the heroine, who seems lost in her own happy little world. The poster instantly creates a feel-good romantic mood. It’s the kind of poster that quietly grows on you.

Known for delivering chartbusters across genres, S Thaman is expected to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to Hai Re. Movie buffs and music lovers are already curious to see whether the song turns into the next viral melody for couples and reels.

Next Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion Previous Peddi Bhopal Event becomes Talk of India
else

TRENDING

image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident
image
Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion

Latest

image
Balakrishna has a Request for his Co-stars
image
Bandla Ganesh Recalls about a Shocking Incident
image
Exclusive: Prabhas Building his Dream Mansion
image
Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance
image
Peddi Bhopal Event becomes Talk of India

Most Read

image
Cockroach Janata Party Takes Over Social Media and Leaves Political Giants Behind
image
Why Is Vijayasai Reddy Already Worried About 2029 Elections?
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Related Articles

RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week