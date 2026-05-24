Hai Re: Aniesh, Anaswara’s Budding Romance

New Guy In Town Aniesh’s debut film Itlu Arjuna marks the first production venture of Venky Kudumula’s What Next Entertainments and also the directorial debut of Mahesh Uppala. Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in the movie, which has music composed by S Thaman. The film’s first single announcement video, featuring a funny conversation between Aniesh and Thaman, received a good response.

Hai Re is the title of the song releasing on May 28th, and the song poster presents the budding romance between Aniesh and Anaswara Rajan. The poster keeps things simple yet striking. The hero sits casually outside the window, admiring the heroine, who seems lost in her own happy little world. The poster instantly creates a feel-good romantic mood. It’s the kind of poster that quietly grows on you.

Known for delivering chartbusters across genres, S Thaman is expected to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to Hai Re. Movie buffs and music lovers are already curious to see whether the song turns into the next viral melody for couples and reels.