Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Sharp Attack on Chandrababu and Amaravati Project

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made some of his strongest political remarks yet during a press conference held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli. His comments targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Amaravati capital project, and the political history of the Telugu Desam Party.

Jagan adopted an aggressive tone throughout the media interaction. One of his remarks quickly drew attention across political circles after he made controversial comments linked to Chandrababu Naidu’s reaction to discussions surrounding “Mavigun.” Jagan claimed that even the mention of the topic would deeply unsettle the Chief Minister. The statement triggered immediate debate because of the personal nature of the attack.

The former Chief Minister also made serious allegations regarding incidents involving members of his family. He claimed that Chandrababu Naidu had a role in the political circumstances surrounding the deaths of Y. S. Raja Reddy, former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy. Jagan said his family had faced political violence for years and accused the Telugu Desam Party leadership of encouraging conspiracy-driven politics in the state.

At the same time, Jagan attempted to defend his own political image. He stated that he was not the kind of person his opponents portray him to be. Referring to the murder of his grandfather Raja Reddy, he said the accused are still alive today because he did not choose the path of revenge politics. He questioned whether that would have been possible if he were truly violent in nature.

A major part of the press conference focused on the Amaravati capital construction works. Jagan alleged that the current government was turning Amaravati into what he called an “ATM for corruption.” He questioned the need for fresh construction projects when temporary Assembly, Secretariat, and High Court buildings worth nearly Rs 1,200 crore were already available.

He alleged that the same contractors were once again being awarded major tenders. According to Jagan, the government spent nearly Rs 401 crore only on building designs. He further claimed that the proposed cost of five important government buildings had reached Rs 10,665 crore.

The YSRCP chief also raised questions about the construction cost per square foot. He said earlier estimates in Amaravati were below Rs 5,000 per square foot. According to him, the present government is now projecting costs of more than Rs 20,000 per square foot for civil construction alone. He added that once interiors and furniture are included, the total expenditure could cross Rs 30,000 per square foot.

Jagan compared the Amaravati project with the Telangana Secretariat that was constructed during the tenure of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He questioned why Andhra Pradesh was planning such high expenditure at a time when the state was already under financial pressure.

The former Chief Minister claimed that loans worth Rs 47,387 crore had already been raised for Amaravati development. He alleged that an additional Rs 9,200 crore from the state exchequer was being spent unnecessarily. He also argued that future infrastructure requirements including roads and drainage systems could push the total Amaravati expenditure to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Jagan also brought up several incidents from Andhra Pradesh political history during his address. He referred to the murder of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and claimed that senior leader Harirama Jogaiah had earlier made allegations regarding political conspiracies connected to the case. He further accused the Telugu Desam Party leadership of following a history of betrayal politics and referred to the removal of legendary actor and former Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao from power.

The press conference has now intensified political tensions in Andhra Pradesh. While the ruling alliance is expected to strongly counter these allegations, Jagan’s remarks have once again brought Amaravati spending, political rivalries, and the state’s political history into the center of public debate.