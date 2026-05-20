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Home > Politics

Left Parties Warn TVK Government Over AIADMK Entry Into Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Published on May 20, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Left Parties Warn TVK Government Over AIADMK Entry Into Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Political tensions are rising again in Tamil Nadu after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) issued a fresh warning to the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government. The Left parties have made it clear that their support to the government could come under review if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam becomes part of the state cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, P Shanmugam said the Left parties have not changed their stand on the issue. He stated that the CPI(M) had already informed the government about its position earlier and continues to maintain the same view.

According to Shanmugam, the Left parties extended outside support to the Vijay-led government based on a specific political understanding. He indicated that the entry of AIADMK into the cabinet would alter that arrangement and force the Left parties to rethink their support.

The remarks have added a new twist to the political situation surrounding Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his coalition government. Speculation has been growing in recent days about a possible cabinet expansion and the inclusion of supporting parties in the administration.

Shanmugam also spoke about the possibility of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi joining the cabinet. He explained that the Left parties and VCK had jointly decided to provide outside support to the government after the elections. At the same time, he clarified that VCK was free to make its own political decisions if it believed that joining the cabinet would benefit the party.

Meanwhile, TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna said Chief Minister Vijay wants the cabinet to function like one united family. He stated that the Chief Minister believes parties that supported the government should also receive proper representation in the administration.

Arjuna also hinted that an announcement regarding cabinet expansion could come soon. He stressed that the alliance supporting the government remains stable and intact despite the ongoing political discussions.

At the same time, Arjuna launched a sharp attack on both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the AIADMK. He accused the two rival Dravidian parties of attempting to work together after the Assembly elections in a move that allegedly went against the public mandate.

According to Arjuna, both parties tried to push the state towards President’s Rule instead of respecting the people’s verdict. His comments reflect the continuing political rivalry between the ruling TVK alliance and the traditional Dravidian parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades.

The Vijay-led government had earlier survived the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in its favour. The government received support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML and independent allies.

Even though the government currently appears stable, the latest warning from the Left parties shows that alliance politics in Tamil Nadu remain delicate. Any major change in cabinet composition could trigger fresh political uncertainty in the state.

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