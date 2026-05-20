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Home > Movie News

Suriya’s Karuppu is a Mega Blockbuster

Published on May 20, 2026 by sankar

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Suriya’s Karuppu is a Mega Blockbuster

It has been a long time since Suriya delivered a blockbuster. His recent offering Karuppu released last weekend and the release was pushed by a day due to the financial hurdles. Suriya has personally assured the financiers and cleared all the hurdles. Karuppu released on Friday in theatres and the response has been mixed. But the audience rushed to theatres to watch the film. Karuppu has been decent in the Telugu states and the film will collect a double-digit theatrical share in the final run in AP and Telangana.

In Tamil Nadu, Karuppu is a Mega blockbuster. The film is doing exceptionally well during the weekdays after a super strong weekend. Karuppu will emerge as the highest grosser for Suriya after the pandemic. The buyers and the producer will make good profits. Karuppu is a mass entertainer directed by RJ Balaji. Trisha is the leading lady and Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers. Karuppu is a big relief for Suriya as an actor.

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