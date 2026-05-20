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Home > Movie News

Rana Daggubati to join Mirai 2?

Published on May 20, 2026 by sankar

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Rana Daggubati to join Mirai 2?

After the super success of Mirai, the team has commenced the shoot of the sequel. Without any announcement, the team is shooting some crucial sequences in Vizag. Teja Sajja is the lead actor in the film. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director of the sequel. The team of Mirai has hinted about Rana Daggubati playing an important role in Mirai 2 and the glimpse was attached during the end title cards of Mirai. Rana Daggubati is now holding talks for Mirai 2 and he is expected to join the shoot soon.

Rana Daggubati hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent times and he turned quite choosy. The talks are in the final stages and an announcement will be made soon. People Media Factory is investing big money on Mirai 2. Teja Sajja and Kartik Ghattamaneni have spent months on the script and started the shoot recently. Hari Gowra is scoring the music and background score for Mirai 2.

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