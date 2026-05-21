x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Published on May 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Ramayana Producers’ Quote Irritates Bollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions
image
Drishyam 3: A Big Escape for Venkatesh
image
Video : Drishyam3 movie Review
image
Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Sharp Attack on Chandrababu and Amaravati Project

Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing one of the harshest summer spells in recent years as extreme temperatures continue to scorch the state. The heat has become unbearable from early morning itself and turns intense by afternoon. Along with soaring temperatures, high humidity levels are making conditions even more uncomfortable for people across several districts.

Streets in many towns are wearing a deserted look during peak hours as people prefer to stay indoors to escape the punishing heat. The Meteorological Department has warned that the current heatwave conditions are likely to continue for at least four more days. Disaster management authorities have also issued urgent advisories asking people not to step outside between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

The state recorded its highest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday. The hottest location was Piduguralla in Palnadu district where the mercury touched a staggering 47.6 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in Andhra Pradesh this summer so far.

More than 11 districts reported temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. In nearly 204 mandals spread across 18 districts, temperatures crossed the 43 degree mark. The rising heat has triggered serious concerns among officials as well as residents.

The impact of the heatwave is now extending beyond public health and daily life. It is also affecting critical infrastructure. A major accident took place on Thursday afternoon at a 132 KV substation located on Abburu Road in the Sattenapalli constituency of Palnadu district.

According to preliminary reports, a transformer inside the substation exploded with a loud blast due to extreme heat and pressure buildup within the system. Hot transformer oil splashed onto three electricity department employees who were on duty at the time of the accident. All three workers suffered serious burn injuries.

Electricity officials have launched restoration works on a war footing and are trying to resume supply through alternative routes. Authorities say power consumption has increased sharply due to the extreme weather conditions. At the same time, continuous exposure to hot winds is creating additional technical stress on electrical systems.

Officials have advised consumers to remain cautious and use electricity responsibly during the ongoing heatwave period as the state continues to battle one of the toughest summers in recent memory.

Next Ramayana Producers’ Quote Irritates Bollywood Previous Drishyam 3: A Big Escape for Venkatesh
else

TRENDING

image
Ramayana Producers’ Quote Irritates Bollywood
image
Drishyam 3: A Big Escape for Venkatesh
image
Peddi is a character that should be in textbooks – Buchi Babu

Latest

image
Ramayana Producers’ Quote Irritates Bollywood
image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions
image
Drishyam 3: A Big Escape for Venkatesh
image
Video : Drishyam3 movie Review
image
Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Sharp Attack on Chandrababu and Amaravati Project

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions
image
Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches Sharp Attack on Chandrababu and Amaravati Project
image
Kerala Creates India’s First Dedicated AI Ministry in a Landmark Move

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album