Andhra Pradesh Battles Blistering Heat Amid Major Power Disruptions

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing one of the harshest summer spells in recent years as extreme temperatures continue to scorch the state. The heat has become unbearable from early morning itself and turns intense by afternoon. Along with soaring temperatures, high humidity levels are making conditions even more uncomfortable for people across several districts.

Streets in many towns are wearing a deserted look during peak hours as people prefer to stay indoors to escape the punishing heat. The Meteorological Department has warned that the current heatwave conditions are likely to continue for at least four more days. Disaster management authorities have also issued urgent advisories asking people not to step outside between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

The state recorded its highest temperatures of the season on Wednesday and Thursday. The hottest location was Piduguralla in Palnadu district where the mercury touched a staggering 47.6 degrees Celsius. It is the highest temperature recorded in Andhra Pradesh this summer so far.

More than 11 districts reported temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius. In nearly 204 mandals spread across 18 districts, temperatures crossed the 43 degree mark. The rising heat has triggered serious concerns among officials as well as residents.

The impact of the heatwave is now extending beyond public health and daily life. It is also affecting critical infrastructure. A major accident took place on Thursday afternoon at a 132 KV substation located on Abburu Road in the Sattenapalli constituency of Palnadu district.

According to preliminary reports, a transformer inside the substation exploded with a loud blast due to extreme heat and pressure buildup within the system. Hot transformer oil splashed onto three electricity department employees who were on duty at the time of the accident. All three workers suffered serious burn injuries.

Electricity officials have launched restoration works on a war footing and are trying to resume supply through alternative routes. Authorities say power consumption has increased sharply due to the extreme weather conditions. At the same time, continuous exposure to hot winds is creating additional technical stress on electrical systems.

Officials have advised consumers to remain cautious and use electricity responsibly during the ongoing heatwave period as the state continues to battle one of the toughest summers in recent memory.