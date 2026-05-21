Drishyam 3: A Big Escape for Venkatesh

The initial reviews coming for Drishyam 3 are quite underwhelming and disappointing. Most of them say that there is a huge lag in Drishyam 3 and the film is boring without any great twist. The film opened on a strong note in Malayalam and overseas. Victory Venkatesh has almost signed Drishyam 3 for the Telugu version and the talks reached the final stages. But due to his Telugu commitments, he dropped back from Drishyam 3.

This was a great escape for Venkatesh. The actor has taken up Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and allocated dates for the film instead of Drishyam 3. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as a blockbuster and Drishyam 3 is heading towards disappointment. Venkatesh is currently shooting for Trivikram’s Adarsha Kutumbam which is aimed for Dasara release this year. He will soon commence the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer along with Kalyanram and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release.