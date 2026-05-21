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Home > Movie News

NTR Calm about Devara2

Published on May 21, 2026 by sankar

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NTR Calm about Devara2

Young Tiger NTR celebrated his birthday yesterday and updates rolled in. The video glimpse of Dragon came out but there is no update on God of War and Devara 2 which are expected. NTR has decided to delay the announcement of God of War directed by Trivikram and the announcement is pushed to June. The project is happening and the talks are going on. But there is no update on Devara 2.

The sequel of Devara has been in discussion for a year and an update did not arrive on the actor’s birthday. It is almost clear that Devara 2 is put on hold and Koratala Siva is completely occupied with NBK’s next film which will roll later this year. NTR has other commitments like God of War and a film with Nelson Dilipkumar lined up. Hence, Devara 2 is completely delayed and shelved. If there is a chance of Devara 2 happening, the makers should have posted a poster or an official update. For now, NTR has no priority to take up Devara 2 and he is focused on God of War and Nelson’s project. The team has to update if the project is shelved or if it will happen in the coming years.

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