Kangana Ranaut sparks Wedding Buzz

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut is known for her strong and controversial statements. She has been active in politics after which she stopped doing films. Kangana Ranaut’s recent pictures have sparked a big debate on social media after she was seen wearing a mangalsutra in the public. Kangana Ranaut hasn’t made any official statement about her wedding because of which the debate started. In a simple salwar suit, Kangana Ranaut was spotted wearing a mangalsutra and this grabbed everyone’s attention.

There are a lot of comments for the click and the pictures of Kangana Ranaut went viral instantly. There are reports that Kangana Ranaut is shooting for the sequel of Queen and the pictures may be from the film shoot. The film is titled Queen Forever. Vikas Bahl is the director of this film and R Madhavan will be seen in a prominent role. Kangana Ranaut recently completed two decades in Bollywood.