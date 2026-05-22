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Home > Movie News

Mega158 Starts Rolling

Published on May 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Mega158 Starts Rolling

Chiranjeevi

The grand pooja ceremony of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Mega158 has taken place yesterday. Bobby Kolli is the director and the regular shoot of the film commenced today. Some key sequences on Chiranjeevi and Anaswara Rajan are being shot in Hyderabad. Priyamani plays the leading lady and she will join the sets of the film soon. There are rumors that Malayalam actress Honey Rose has been picked up for an important role and the team is yet to make an announcement.

Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli film is aimed at Sankranthi 2027 release. KVN Productions are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Thaman is the music composer and several top technicians are working for the project. Chiranjeevi has wrapped up the shoot of Vishwambara and the film releases this year.

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