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Home > Movie News

#Mega158: Pawan Kalyan Claps For Chiranjeevi

Published on May 21, 2026 by nymisha

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#Mega158: Pawan Kalyan Claps For Chiranjeevi

When a project begins with the collective aura of Mega Brothers- Megastar Chiranjeevi, Power Star Pawan Kalyan, and Nagababu coming together, it’s an eruption. And that’s exactly what happened as #Mega158 kick-started its journey with a spectacular pooja ceremony, instantly turning the venue into a celebration of Mega energy.

Reuniting with mass filmmaker Bobby Kolli after the blockbuster Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi is gearing up to portray a completely new character. Bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under the ambitious KVN Productions, the film is set to be mounted on a large canvas with a high budget. The banner enters Telugu cinema with this ambitious project, adding to its history of producing high-budget movies across multiple languages. Malayalam actress Anaswara Rajan has been roped in for a crucial role.

The Mega event saw Pawan Kalyan raising the clapboard, Sushmita Konidela switching on the camera, and the inaugural shot was directed by VV Vinayak. Before that, B Gopal, Kodandarami Reddy, and Nagababu handed over the script to the makers. The rare Mega moment of a single frame featuring Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu together was enough to send waves across fan circles- an image destined to be cherished.

#Mega158 also boasts a strong technical lineup. Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan takes care of the visuals, while S Thaman provides the soundtrack. Avinash Kolla and Antony Ruben handle production design and editing respectively.

With the thunderous takeoff, #Mega158 is set to go on floors tomorrow in Hyderabad.

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