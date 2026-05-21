OTT Releases for May Third Weekend

With the third weekend in May, there are an exciting bunch of releases on various digital platforms. Telugu film Sathi Leelavathi will stream on Sun Nxt. Zee5 has produced a series named Memu Copulam and it will stream on the platform from tomorrow. Here is the complete list of options for the weekend:

May 19th:

The Mummy (English): Prime Video

Mile End Kicks (English): Prime Video

The Midway Point (English): Prime Video

Wasteman (English): Prime Video

May 20th:

Sathi Leelavathi (Telugu and Tamil): Sun Nxt

Satan The Dark (Tamil): Prime Video and Aha Tamil

Jack Ryan: Ghost War (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video

Desi Bling: Season 1 (English, Hindi, Tamil): Netflix

May 21st:

One Tree Hill (English): Netflix

James: Season 1 (Spanish, English): Netflix

The Borougs (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

May 22nd:

Memu Copulam (Telugu): Zee5

Warrant: From the world of Vilangu (Tamil): Zee5

Madhu Vidhu (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Sony LIV

Bhishmar (Malayalam): Prime Video

System (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Prime Video

Arco (English): Hulu

Ladies First (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

Mating Season: Season 1 (English, Hindi): Netflix