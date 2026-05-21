OTT Releases for May Third Weekend

With the third weekend in May, there are an exciting bunch of releases on various digital platforms. Telugu film Sathi Leelavathi will stream on Sun Nxt. Zee5 has produced a series named Memu Copulam and it will stream on the platform from tomorrow. Here is the complete list of options for the weekend:
May 19th:
The Mummy (English): Prime Video
Mile End Kicks (English): Prime Video
The Midway Point (English): Prime Video
Wasteman (English): Prime Video
May 20th:
Sathi Leelavathi (Telugu and Tamil): Sun Nxt
Satan The Dark (Tamil): Prime Video and Aha Tamil
Jack Ryan: Ghost War (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Prime Video
Desi Bling: Season 1 (English, Hindi, Tamil): Netflix
May 21st:
One Tree Hill (English): Netflix
James: Season 1 (Spanish, English): Netflix
The Borougs (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
May 22nd:
Memu Copulam (Telugu): Zee5
Warrant: From the world of Vilangu (Tamil): Zee5
Madhu Vidhu (Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi): Sony LIV
Bhishmar (Malayalam): Prime Video
System (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Prime Video
Arco (English): Hulu
Ladies First (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
Mating Season: Season 1 (English, Hindi): Netflix