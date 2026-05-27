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Home > Politics

TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks

Published on May 27, 2026 by nymisha

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TDP Mahanadu 2026 Begins with Big Promises, Women Quota and Strong Political Attacks

The Telugu Desam Party’s annual flagship event, Mahanadu, began in a grand hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation by party cadre across Andhra Pradesh. The event quickly turned into a major political talking point after Nara Lokesh made a historic announcement on women’s representation in politics.

Addressing party workers at the TDP headquarters, Lokesh declared that the party would reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in the 2029 elections regardless of whether the Women’s Reservation Bill is implemented at the national level. He described the move as the party’s commitment towards empowering women politically and socially. The announcement received a huge response from party leaders and cadre members at the venue.

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said Mahanadu is not just a political meeting but a festival of party workers. He praised the dedication of the cadres who stood by the party during difficult years and described them as the real strength behind TDP’s success. Chandrababu also dedicated this year’s Mahanadu to women and highlighted welfare measures aimed at improving their financial and social security.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government is delivering strong governance despite financial challenges. He pointed to schemes such as Rs. 4,000 pensions, free gas cylinders under Deepam 2, Thalliki Vandanam and large-scale recruitment drives through Mega DSC and the state job calendar. He also claimed Andhra Pradesh is attracting major investments in sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing and data centres.

During his speech, Lokesh also launched sharp attacks against Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party. He accused the previous government of encouraging faction politics and misleading the youth. His aggressive political remarks and open debate challenge to YSRCP leaders became one of the biggest highlights of the event.

TDP leaders projected Mahanadu 2026 as a platform that combines welfare, development and women’s empowerment while preparing the party for the next phase of Andhra Pradesh politics.

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