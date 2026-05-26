Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that delaying files in the name of outdated rules will no longer be acceptable in the digital era. Stressing the need for faster governance and efficient public service delivery, the Chief Minister issued strong instructions to officials during a high-level review meeting on the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) held at the Undavalli camp office.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of some departments, Chandrababu said officials must work proactively and complete development-related works within the timelines set by the government. He stated that technology has made administration more transparent and accessible, and there is no justification for unnecessary delays in decision-making.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately prepare an action plan to remove obsolete government rules that are slowing down public services. He also said sincere and efficient officers would be appreciated, while those showing negligence would be sent for orientation and administrative training programs.

Chandrababu emphasised the importance of effectively using the services of nodal officers appointed for every Assembly constituency. He reminded officials that the government had promised to resolve all revenue-related issues within one year and noted that the deadline had already passed in many cases.

He instructed departments to adopt a humanitarian approach while handling land disputes caused by family conflicts. Instead of allowing such cases to remain pending for years, officials were asked to focus on counselling and peaceful resolution mechanisms.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to simplify the process of obtaining caste certificates. Students and common citizens should not be forced to visit government offices repeatedly for basic documents, he said. Officials were directed to create a system that allows people to download caste certificates online without unnecessary procedural hurdles directly.

Cybercrime prevention also emerged as a major focus during the review meeting. Chandrababu instructed officials to establish a strong cybersecurity monitoring system with better coordination through RTGS. Every department will now have a dedicated nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination and faster response.

The meeting also discussed a comprehensive action plan to tackle cyber and financial crimes. Officials reviewed the “Golden Hour” concept for cyber fraud response and discussed measures to stop criminals from misusing bank accounts for illegal transactions.

The Chief Minister directed departments to ensure the strict implementation of all cybersecurity measures and administrative reforms discussed during the meeting. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, participated in the review session.