x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket
image
Andhra Pradesh Tightens Ebola Surveillance at International Airport
image
Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi chartbuster music indicates Pan-India storm
image
Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that delaying files in the name of outdated rules will no longer be acceptable in the digital era. Stressing the need for faster governance and efficient public service delivery, the Chief Minister issued strong instructions to officials during a high-level review meeting on the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) held at the Undavalli camp office.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of some departments, Chandrababu said officials must work proactively and complete development-related works within the timelines set by the government. He stated that technology has made administration more transparent and accessible, and there is no justification for unnecessary delays in decision-making.

The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately prepare an action plan to remove obsolete government rules that are slowing down public services. He also said sincere and efficient officers would be appreciated, while those showing negligence would be sent for orientation and administrative training programs.

Chandrababu emphasised the importance of effectively using the services of nodal officers appointed for every Assembly constituency. He reminded officials that the government had promised to resolve all revenue-related issues within one year and noted that the deadline had already passed in many cases.

He instructed departments to adopt a humanitarian approach while handling land disputes caused by family conflicts. Instead of allowing such cases to remain pending for years, officials were asked to focus on counselling and peaceful resolution mechanisms.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to simplify the process of obtaining caste certificates. Students and common citizens should not be forced to visit government offices repeatedly for basic documents, he said. Officials were directed to create a system that allows people to download caste certificates online without unnecessary procedural hurdles directly.

Cybercrime prevention also emerged as a major focus during the review meeting. Chandrababu instructed officials to establish a strong cybersecurity monitoring system with better coordination through RTGS. Every department will now have a dedicated nodal officer to ensure smooth coordination and faster response.

The meeting also discussed a comprehensive action plan to tackle cyber and financial crimes. Officials reviewed the “Golden Hour” concept for cyber fraud response and discussed measures to stop criminals from misusing bank accounts for illegal transactions.

The Chief Minister directed departments to ensure the strict implementation of all cybersecurity measures and administrative reforms discussed during the meeting. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, participated in the review session.

Next Ram Charan’s Peddi chartbuster music indicates Pan-India storm Previous Who Really Protects the Treasury? Revanth’s Micro-Vigilance vs. KTR’s Macro-Liability
else

TRENDING

image
Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi chartbuster music indicates Pan-India storm
image
Vadhalane from Chennai Love Story: Mani Sharma magic continues

Latest

image
Example of Crisis : An Actor pays from his Pocket
image
Andhra Pradesh Tightens Ebola Surveillance at International Airport
image
Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?
image
Ram Charan’s Peddi chartbuster music indicates Pan-India storm
image
Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Tightens Ebola Surveillance at International Airport
image
Modi-Shah Backing Bandi Sanjay?
image
Chandrababu Pushes Faster Governance and Warns Officials Over Delays

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception