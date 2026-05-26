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Home > Movie News

Devi Sri Prasad reconnects with his roots for Yellamma

Published on May 26, 2026 by nymisha

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Devi Sri Prasad reconnects with his roots for Yellamma

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has always been known for his electrifying music, but his recent trip down memory lane shows a deeply grounded side of the composer. DSP recently traveled to his native village of Vedurupaka to reconnect with his roots.

Spending time at his childhood home, he warmly interacted with the locals and fully immersed himself in the nostalgic atmosphere of the village. The highlight of his visit was experiencing the vibrant Jathara celebrations, a local festival that holds a special place in his heart.

Through a beautifully captured video, DSP shared the rich emotions, traditional spirit, and cherished memories connected to his hometown. He also paid a heartfelt tribute to his father and the amazing folk artists who keep these cultural traditions alive.

This profound connection to his roots and the raw, earthy energy of village traditions are exactly what inspired him to come on board for his upcoming film, Yellamma. Fans can undoubtedly expect this deep emotional bond to translate into a soulful and powerful musical experience.

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