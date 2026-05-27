Acid Test for Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur

Both Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur are glamorous beauties and they have delivered successful films in Telugu. Here comes a surprise. Both Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur have been struggling to deliver a successful film in Hindi for the past few years. They are occupied with enough films and endorsements in all the languages but they are finding it tough to deliver a blockbuster. Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up together as the leading ladies in Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film is due for release on June 5th in theatres.

Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies in this romantic drama. The trailer unfolded the glamorous side of Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The film’s success is a crucial one for both these beauties and the success will open doors for more commercial films in Hindi and in other languages. For now, they are completely spending time on promoting Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan is the director of this romantic saga which is made on a huge budget. Tips Films are the producers.