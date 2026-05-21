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Home > Politics

Kerala Creates India’s First Dedicated AI Ministry in a Landmark Move

Published on May 21, 2026 by nymisha

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Kerala Creates India’s First Dedicated AI Ministry in a Landmark Move

Kerala has become the first state in India to create a dedicated cabinet-level portfolio for Artificial Intelligence. The decision marks a major step in bringing emerging technologies directly into government administration and public policy.

The announcement was made through an official gazette notification issued by the newly formed United Democratic Front government. Senior Indian Union Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty has been given charge of several key departments. His responsibilities include Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Start-ups, Mining and Geology, and Handlooms and Textiles.

The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence as a separate portfolio reflects Kerala’s growing focus on technology-driven governance and industrial growth. With this move, Kunhalikutty will play a major role in shaping Kerala’s technology ecosystem. The government is also expected to encourage innovation, support start-up culture, and attract investment in AI-related sectors.

The portfolio allocation was approved by Governor Rajendra Arlekar following the recommendation of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Satheesan, who took oath as Kerala’s 24th Chief Minister on May 18, will personally oversee important departments such as Finance, Ports, and Law. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been assigned Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, and Prisons.

Other major cabinet allocations include Sunny Joseph handling Electricity and Environment, while K Muraleedharan has been entrusted with Health and Medical Education. Revenue-related departments have gone to AP Anilkumar. Tourism and Culture will be managed by PC Vishnunadh. Co-operation and Excise departments have been allotted to M Liju.

Kerala’s decision to create a dedicated AI ministry has already sparked discussions across political and technology circles. Many experts see it as a forward-looking move that could inspire other states to integrate Artificial Intelligence into governance in a more structured manner.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had also promised a separate AI Ministry, AI University, and AI City in its election manifesto. However, Kerala has now become the first state to officially turn that vision into reality.

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