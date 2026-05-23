Peddi’s journey will inspire every Indian – Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan won hearts yet again during his emotional and inspiring speech at the grand Peddi Ki Aawaz event in Bhopal. More than One lakh plus crowd attended the event making it a grand success and a record in terms of attendance for a South Indian hero’s film event in North India.

Addressing the massive gathering, Ram Charan called Madhya Pradesh the heartbeat of India, thanking the massive crowd for their warm welcome and love. He passionately spoke about the film, urging families to watch it with their children, as it carries a powerful message of identity and perseverance.

The actor confidently stated that the hard work put in by the entire team will resonate from the heartland of India to every corner of the country. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, co-star Janhvi Kapoor, and music legend A.R. Rahman. He claimed that he never did as emotionally character as Peddi and he is confident that the journey of the character will inspire every Indian.

Later in the event, Charan playfully engaged in a quick rapid-fire about iconic cricketers, praising MS Dhoni’s calm nature and Virat Kohli’s fire, showcasing his deep love for sports. He wrapped up by requesting fans to shower Peddi with the same love they gave to RRR. Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The cinematic spectacle is all set to hit theaters worldwide on June 4, 2026.