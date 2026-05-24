Nellore Hari is No More

Nellore Hari (Gujjalapudi Hari Kumar), a prominent distributor of Nellore region has breathed his last this morning due to cardiac arrest. Hari aged 46 is a senior distributor and worked with all the top production houses. He also co-produced films with Nithiin and Vishal in the past. Nellore Hari is closely associated with Dil Raju, Sudhakar Reddy and others. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Nellore Hari’s demise has left the producers and distributors of Telugu cinema in deep shock. His last rites are expected to be held tomorrow. Rest in peace Nellore Hari.