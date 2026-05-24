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Home > Movie News

Peddi Hellallallo Song: Mesmerising Dance Spectacle

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Peddi Hellallallo Song: Mesmerising Dance Spectacle

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi has become one of the most anticipated films in Indian Cinema with ground-breaking hype. Recent, Bhopal Event Peddi ka Aawaz, has been a great example for the craze of leading man Charan in North India. Being the most attended event for a Sourh Indian hero in the North, the anticipation for Peddi has hit stratosphere.

Now, the makers have futher heightened the anticipation meter with visual spectacle and dance feast of a song, Hellallallo. Ram Charan shared screen with two graceful and pretty dancers – Shruthi Haasan and leading lady Janhvi Kapoor in this one. While Shruti is appearing in this special song, her portions with Ram Charan are an eye feast.

She matched the energy of Charan and formed a great chemistry without missing one beat. Janhvi Kapoor mesmerises with her grace and matching energetic vibe of the leading man in her portions. Ram Charan showcases his grace, timing, energy on the dance floor while matching the vibe of the song, maintaining chemistry with both the ladies and showcasing his magnetic screen presence and ease all the while.

The song is major dance feast and audiences will have a festival in the theatres celebrating it. Buchi Babu Sana has come up with an inspiring visual experience with the film while producer Venkata Satish Kilaru proved his taste, production capabilities with his debut film, itself. Music legend AR Rahman is an asset for the film has he delivered chartbuster songs and BGM is already being praised. With gigantic expectations, Peddi is arriving in theatres on 4th June, in multiple languages.

Next Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41 Previous Nellore Hari is No More
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TRENDING

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Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41
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Peddi Hellallallo Song: Mesmerising Dance Spectacle
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Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41
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Nobody can hit a sixer like Ram Charan in Peddi – Janhvi Kapoor

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