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Home > Movie News

Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41

Published on May 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41

Dulquer Salmaan, the multi-lingual star, is working in a highly relatable romantic drama, DQ41. The movie created a good anticipation with the announcement video and the classy film wrapped a crucial schedule, recently.

On this occasion, the makers have released BTS pics from the schedule promising a visually appealing, aesthetically pleasing romantic drama. Pooja Hegde is playing leading lady role and her chemistry with Dulquer in the pics is stunning.

Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu are playing prominent roles in the movie. Director Ravi Nelakuditi is crafting a masterpiece family romance. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for this film and Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a lavish canvas. The movie title and other details will be announced very soon.

Previous Peddi Hellallallo Song: Mesmerising Dance Spectacle
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TRENDING

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Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41
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Peddi Hellallallo Song: Mesmerising Dance Spectacle
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Dulquer and Pooja look admirable in DQ41
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