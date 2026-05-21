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Home > Movie News

Prashanth Neel to take up Salaar 2

Published on May 21, 2026 by nymisha

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Prashanth Neel to take up Salaar 2

KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is entirely focused on Dragon featuring NTR in the lead role. The glimpse that has been out recently received thumping response from the audience. Prashanth Neel is cooking something big and the film is announced for June 11th, 2027 release. After the release of Dragon, Prashanth Neel is expected to take up Salaar 2. The work for the project is going on and the shoot commences as per the availability of Prabhas’ dates. Prabhas is occupied with multiple films.

For now, Prashanth Neel has plans to take up Salaar 2 and then move to KGF: Chapter 3. Prashanth Neel and his team are working on the ideas and scripts of these projects. Prabhas is busy with Fauzi, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD and he is expected to complete all these three films by the mid of 2027. He will sign a new bunch of projects. Prabhas is committed to KGF producers for three films and one among them will be Salaar 2.

Next Peddi is a character that should be in textbooks – Buchi Babu Previous #Mega158: Pawan Kalyan Claps For Chiranjeevi
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