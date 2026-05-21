Grand Launch for Mega158

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film tentatively called Mega158 has been launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony this morning in Hyderabad. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the Special Guest for the event and he launched the film with a clap on Megastar. Bobby Kolli is the director and KVN Productions are the producers. The regular shoot commences this month and the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027.

Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is on board to score the music and some of the top technicians are working for the project. Kona Venkat and his team handled the script work. Megastar has worked on his looks and he has cut down his weight for the role. More details to be expected soon.