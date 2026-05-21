x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Grand Launch for Mega158

Published on May 21, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Grand Launch for Mega158
image
NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel
image
Andhra Pradesh Bets Big on Public Education Reform as Lokesh Unveils Ambitious School Transformation Plan
image
June 2026: Biggest Bets in Indian Cinema
image
David Reddy Teaser: Manoj Manchu as Rakshas Reddy

Grand Launch for Mega158

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film tentatively called Mega158 has been launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony this morning in Hyderabad. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the Special Guest for the event and he launched the film with a clap on Megastar. Bobby Kolli is the director and KVN Productions are the producers. The regular shoot commences this month and the makers are in plans to release the film during Sankranthi 2027.

Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is on board to score the music and some of the top technicians are working for the project. Kona Venkat and his team handled the script work. Megastar has worked on his looks and he has cut down his weight for the role. More details to be expected soon.

Previous NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel
else

TRENDING

image
Grand Launch for Mega158
image
NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel
image
June 2026: Biggest Bets in Indian Cinema

Latest

image
Grand Launch for Mega158
image
NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel
image
Andhra Pradesh Bets Big on Public Education Reform as Lokesh Unveils Ambitious School Transformation Plan
image
June 2026: Biggest Bets in Indian Cinema
image
David Reddy Teaser: Manoj Manchu as Rakshas Reddy

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Bets Big on Public Education Reform as Lokesh Unveils Ambitious School Transformation Plan
image
Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharath Files Defamation Case Against Byreddy Siddharth Reddy
image
Left Parties Warn TVK Government Over AIADMK Entry Into Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album