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Home > Movie News

NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel

Published on May 21, 2026 by nymisha

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NTR’s character in Dragon is pure Villain: Prashanth Neel

Dragon is an upcoming action spectacle starring NTR in the lead role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features the Devara actor as Luger, an assassin involved in a substance-smuggling syndicate that is preparing to face a massive crackdown from authorities. With Rukmini Vasanth playing the female lead, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Sidhant Gupta, and several others in key roles. The film is slated to release on June 11, 2027.

The glimpse has taken social media by storm with its intense visuals and adrenaline-pumping action. Speaking about the film in an interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker revealed that what was shown in the teaser is only a small glimpse of the larger action spectacle and emotionally charged narrative. Neel shared that Dragon is not just an action entertainer but one of the most patriotic films to come out of Indian cinema.

According to him, the core drama of the film is deeply rooted in patriotism, which serves as the driving force behind the narrative. Opening up about NTR’s role, the director described it as the darkest character he has ever written for a lead protagonist. He revealed that it took him nearly three years to develop the story and shape the character arc, adding that the team views NTR’s role as “the most expensive villain in the history of Indian cinema.”

The filmmaker also expressed his long-standing admiration for NTR, saying he has been a fan of the actor for over 25 years. Neel further stated that Dragon is probably the toughest and boldest decision NTR has taken in his career, not merely because of the action or visuals seen in the glimpse, but due to the emotional intensity and layered drama the character carries throughout the film. These comments from the director have now gone viral across social media, further amplifying the hype surrounding the much-awaited project.

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