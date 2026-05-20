June 2026: Biggest Bets in Indian Cinema

It is a very bad summer for Indian cinema. The impact of IPL is big this year and the summer heatwave impacted the footfalls. Summer also lacked prominent releases. June 2026 is gearing up for the biggest bet and here is the list of releases:

Peddi: Ram Charan’s sports drama is titled Peddi and it is directed by Buchi Babu. The film is carrying terrific expectations and it will head for a grand release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on June 4th. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and AR Rahman is the music composer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is high on expectations. His father David Dhawan directed this entertainer. Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur are the other attractions of the film. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases on June 5th in theatres.

Sing Geetham: Legendary director Singeetham Srinivasa Rao directed an interesting film Sing Geetham. The film backed by Nag Ashwin and Ashwini Dutt will release on June 11th in theatres.

Maa Inti Bangaram: Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaram is pushed from summer and the film releases on June 19th across the globe. Nandini Reddy is the director and Samantha’s Tralala Pictures bankrolled the film. Maa Inti Bangaram is carrying decent expectations.

Lenin: Akhil Akkineni has to bounce back with Lenin, a rural entertainer packed with action. The makers announced that the film releases on June 26th in theatres. Nagarjuna’s tweet on the film has clearly raised the expectations. Murali Kishor Abburu is the director and Annapurna Studios, Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

DC: Critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj is making his acting debut with DC. Directed by Arun Matheswaran and co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi, the film will release in June. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh scored the music.