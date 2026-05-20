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Home > Movie News

Prashanth Neel’s Big Revelation about Dragon

Published on May 20, 2026 by sankar

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Prashanth Neel’s Big Revelation about Dragon

Prashanth Neel’s Big Revelation about Dragon

Young Tiger NTR gave the best birthday gift for his fans. The glimpse from his upcoming film Dragon is out and it is winning worldwide appreciation. The film’s director Prashanth Neel has revealed some of the surprises from the film. He announced that he is making one of the biggest patriotic films in Indian cinema. “The teaser is just a setting. The real drama of the film will be bigger. We will end up making one of the best patriotic films ever made” told Prashanth Neel.

Prashanth Neel also said that Dragon is the darkest character ever written. He also said that NTR has lost so much weight for the role and we had to take a break for four months to wait for his transformation. Prashanth Neel also confirmed that there is no crossover in Dragon and he is not fond of crossovers. The shoot of Dragon is expected to be completed before the end of this year and the film releases on June 11th 2027. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers.

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