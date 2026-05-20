Purushaha is made for All Sections of Audience

Battula Koteswara Rao bankrolled a comic entertainer titled Purushaha featuring Pavan Kalyan Battula, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Raj Kumar playing the lead roles. The trailer is hilarious and it received applause from the audience. The film is gearing up for May 22nd release and the producer spoke about the film.

Battula Koteswara Rao said “I have no connections with the film industry and everyone from the industry supported me well. My son was born during the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Thammudu and I named my son Pavan Kalyan. becoming a hero was my dream, and I wanted to fulfill it through him. I took time and introduced my son as a hero with Purushaha. I liked the story of Veeru garu and signed the project. The film will appeal to audiences across all segments. I am not expecting any profits and I did not make this film for money”.

Purushaha also features VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore in other important roles. Shravan composed the music and the film is releasing in 300 screens on May 22nd with special premieres on May 21st night.