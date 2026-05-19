All Eyes on NTR and Neel’s Glimpse

Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for the first time and the film is titled Dragon. The makers are yet to unveil things from the film. For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, the glimpse with a length of 4 minutes and 35 seconds will be out. On the occasion of NTR’s birthday, the glimpse will be out tonight at 11.52 PM. The expectations are sky high because of NTR and Prashanth Neel.

Though there are a lot of speculations surrounding the film and this is the first video release from the team. The glimpse has to impress the audience as it would have a pan-Indian release. The business deals will also depend on the released glimpse and the feedback. Dragon has been announced for June 11th, 2027. Though Devara cheered up NTR’s fans, War 2 was a disappointment. NTR transformed himself for Dragon and he has taken long breaks for his body transformation. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady.