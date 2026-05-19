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Home > Movie News

Farhan Akhtar to join Aamir Khan’s Film

Published on May 19, 2026 by sankar

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Farhan Akhtar to join Aamir Khan’s Film

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan is all set to team up with Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar once again. The film too is a sports drama and the shoot commences very soon. The film is based on the life story of legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath. Bollywood media speculates that critically acclaimed Hindi actor and director Farhan Akhtar will join the project. Farhan Akhtar has been approached to play Aamir Khan’s best friend in the film.

Legendary director Rajkumar Hirani has penned the script of this untitled sports drama. The film will be produced by Aamir Khan along with Excel Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani. The shoot commences from October this year. Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are teaming up after 25 years. Aamir Khan also has the sequel of 3 Idiots and the shoot commences very soon.

Next All Eyes on NTR and Neel’s Glimpse Previous Charan’s Peddi Trailer Records Redefine Pan-India Hype
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