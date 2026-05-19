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Home > Movie News

Charan’s Peddi Trailer Records Redefine Pan-India Hype

Published on May 19, 2026 by swathy

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Charan’s Peddi Trailer Records Redefine Pan-India Hype

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-awaited Peddi trailer has arrived with unprecedented force, rewriting digital records within hours of its release. The trailer didn’t just trend, but it erupted. In just 24 hours, Peddi trailer breaches the 100-million-view milestone, becoming the fastest Telugu trailer to achieve the feat. It is also trending at No 1 position across the country in YouTube, with 101 M+ views so far.

Peddi’s promotional wave is enjoying an unobstructed nationwide spotlight. Hindi and regional media are unanimously praising the trailer as one of the slickest and most impactful cuts of the year.

Ram Charan’s commitment to the role is evident in every frame. His unbelievable transformation, rigorous athletic preparation, and powerful performance glimpses have become major talking points across social media and mainstream reviews alike. He appears in multiple shades, each adding depth to the film’s raw, rural sports-centric world.

Director Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a story on a grand canvas and has presented Ram Charan in a completely new light. Even Charan himself remarked that films like Peddi come rarely. Every frame reflects Buchi Babu’s signature blend of emotion and intensity, while producer Venkata Satish Kilaru’s lavish production elevates the world of Peddi with striking authenticity and visual richness.

With more promotional content lined up and expectations rising by the minute, one thing is certain- Peddi is gearing up for a record-smashing run unlike anything in recent times.

Judging by the massive buzz already in motion, Peddi is set for a grand opening. If the current momentum holds, Peddi could well deliver the long-awaited blockbuster not just for Telugu cinema, but for India as a whole.

Next Farhan Akhtar to join Aamir Khan’s Film Previous Exhibitors Vs Producers: Crucial Meetings Held
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TRENDING

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Farhan Akhtar to join Aamir Khan’s Film
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Charan’s Peddi Trailer Records Redefine Pan-India Hype
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AR Rahman’s Special Focus on Peddi
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