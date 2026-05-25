Peddi is a lifetime project for me – Ram Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film, Peddi saw huge attendance at Bengaluru pre-release press event. Shiva Rajkumar attended th\e event and stated that Charan should win a National award for his performance. He praised Buchi Babu for his emotional integration of sports into the mainstream commercial drama.

Ram Charan promised the audience that they would truly feel the magic of the performances once they watch the film. He took time to thank key figures like director Sukumar for making the movie happen, alongside Janhvi Kapoor for her beautiful work. Ram Charan humbly thanked Shiva Rajkumar for his constant love and warmth towards him.

He remarked that Peddi is a lifetime project for him and he learnt alot during the journey of making it. He further stated that the movie is a different experience that everyone should experience in theatres and requested them to not miss it from 4th June at a theatre near them.

Janhvi Kapoor was equally thrilled to be at the event. She shared her deep admiration for her co-stars, noting that it was a historic feeling to work with Ram Charan. She also expressed her awe over sharing a brief but impactful scene with Kannada icon Shiva Rajkumar, praising his incredible screen presence.