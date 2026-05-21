Mega Films in Struggling Phase

A bunch of Telugu films are just nearing completion of shoots or completed shoots. They are yet to close the digital deals to get bailed out and release in theatres. The upcoming films of Mega heroes like Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej are in a struggling phase. Chiranjeevi’s Vishambara is yet to announce the release date as the digital deal is yet to be closed. The team is planning an August release but there is no clarity on the film’s release. Sai Dharam Tej is shooting for his biggest film Sambarala Yeti Gattu which is in the final stages of shoot.

With the film’s budget crossing borders, the team of Sambarala Yeti Gattu is keen to close the digital deal to complete the pending shoot. The deal is pending for a long time because of the asking price and the high budget invested. A clarity is expected soon. Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju is due for release and the shooting formalities are completed. The post-production works reached the final stages and the makers are trying hard to close the digital deal to announce the release date. For now, all these Mega projects are in trouble and are trying hard to release the films soon.