David Reddy Teaser: Manoj Manchu as Rakshas Reddy

‘Raw King’ Manchu Manoj is playing the lead role in the upcoming film “David Reddy.” The movie is being produced by Nallagangula Venkat Reddy and Bharat Motukuri under the banners of Velvet Soul Motion Pictures and True Radix. The film is directed by Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti.

Set against the backdrop of the British era, “David Reddy” is being made as a grand pan-India intense action drama. The film is simultaneously being produced in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The makers have now shared the film’s teaser, wishing Manoj a very happy birthday.

The teaser begins with the British discussing how to counter Gandhi’s movement. It then shifts into a series of events from the freedom struggle involving Gandhi and other freedom fighters. When the British wonder who has the courage to stand against Gandhi, an officer suggests David Reddy.

Manoj Manchu is introduced in a ferocious avatar, and his striking look has captured everyone’s attention. Maria Ryaboshapka plays his girlfriend, and the moments between them add to the intrigue. The British fear his presence and call him Rakshas Reddy.

The action sequences are terrific, and Ujwal Kulkarni’s editing adds tremendous impact. Ravi Basrur’s background score literally lifts the teaser to the next level. The teaser promises a rebel who is going to shock everyone. The sets, artwork, and props perfectly showcase the pre-independence era.

The film is being mounted prestigiously with the story set during British rule between 1897 and 1920. “David Reddy” tells the story of a fearless warrior who rebelled against the British Empire. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Samuthirakani, Abhay Deol, Kanchana, and others.

David Reddy is all set to release in theatres for this Dusshera 2026.