Ramani Kalyanam Set To Touch Hearts Worldwide From May 22

With its Feel-Good teaser, chartbuster songs, and impressive trailer striking the right chord with audiences, Ramani Kalyanam is ready for its USA premieres and worldwide release on May 22.

The film stars Deepshika Chandran and Surya Vasishta and promises an emotional narrative wrapped in a feel-good entertainer.

Directed by Vijay Adireddy, this heartwarming romantic drama is expected to connect with family audiences and youth alike.

With audiences responding positively to the promotional content, encouraging word of mouth from the premieres, expectations around the film continue to grow.

Experience this feel-good love story on the big screen from May 22.

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