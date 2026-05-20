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Home > Movie News

NBK and Manchu Manoj are set to face-off like never-before

Published on May 20, 2026 by nymisha

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NBK and Manchu Manoj are set to face-off like never-before

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and prominent director Gopichand Malineni are coming together after a blockbuster action film like Veera Simha Reddy, for NBK111. The powerful film is being produced as second production by Peddi producer, Venkata Satish Kilaru. On the birthday of Manchu Manoj, the makers pulled a big casting coup revealing his presence in the film.

In a massive surprise for the fans, Manoj is playing a ferocious role with a dark, negative shade like never before. The character created by Gopichand will be memorable and the scenes written promise a intense face-off. The birthday post seems like an indication for this dark and negative character.

This casting choice is even more special because Nandamuri Balakrishna and Manchu Manoj share a great personal rapport. Audiences still remember when NBK acted in Manoj’s Uu Kodathara Ulikki Padathara in a memorable cameo. Now, Manoj is stepping into a Balayya film to deliver what promises to be a career-best performance.

Director Gopichand Malineni is making sure this face-off is legendary. Inside sources say the director has written a character for Manoj that will live with the audiences for a very long time. The highly gripping script and this explosive combination are sure to create fireworks on the big screen.

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