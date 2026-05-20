Dasara Shoot for NBK112

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon work with Koratala Siva and the film is said to be a powerful mass drama packed with a strong social message. A look test was conducted recently and the shoot of the film will commence during Dasara. The film will have a formal launch next month in a grand manner. Balayya will complete the shoot of NBK111 after which he will take up Koratala Siva’s project. The team of NBK112 is in plans to release the film during summer 2027.

Koratala Siva is occupied with the pre-production work and the casting process is under way. Anirudh will score the music and background score. Balayya sports a new look in the film which is yet to be titled. Sudhakar Mikkilineni will produce this prestigious film. After Koratala Siva’s film took the front seat, Balakrishna has delayed Vivek Athreya’s film and it is pushed to 2027.