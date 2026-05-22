Satyadev’s Samavarthi First Look: Powerful & Intriguing

Known for taking unconventional roles, Satyadev is now coming up with a powerful action entertainer titled “Samavarthi.” The makers officially revealed the title and first-look poster, giving audiences a glimpse into the film’s intense world.

Directed by Ajay Nag V., the film is jointly produced by Shivacharan Reddy Jakkidi and Shashidhar Reddy Padamati under Rudra Pictures and Panchabhuta Productions. The movie is being planned as a multilingual ecological action thriller.

Satyadev’s fierce transformation in the first-look poster has become the highlight. While chaos unfolds around him with armed men charging aggressively, the actor appears composed and fearless, suggesting a character with deadly confidence.

The title “Samavarthi” carries a deep mythological reference connected to Yama, symbolizing impartial judgment. The poster hints that Satyadev’s character could emerge as a brutal executioner-like figure against evil forces.

The supporting cast features Dileesh Pothan, Rajeev Kanakala, Ganavi Laxman, Ravindra Vijay, and Mohan Bhagath. The film is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and expectations are already rising after the impressive first look.