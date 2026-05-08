Tourism, Human Activity Stressing India’s Tigers, Affecting Breeding Patterns: CSIR-CCMB Study

A new study by scientists at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has found that increasing tourism and human activity inside tiger reserves are causing stress in tigers and influencing where tigresses choose to breed.

The study, published in the journal Animal Conservation of the Zoological Society of London, is the first multi-reserve study conducted over two years across different seasons to assess how human disturbance impacts tiger physiology and reproductive behaviour.

Researchers studied tigers in five major reserves across India:

* Corbett Tiger Reserve

* Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

* Kanha Tiger Reserve

* Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

* Periyar Tiger Reserve

The team analysed 610 genetically confirmed tiger scat samples collected between 2020 and 2023, including samples from 291 female and 185 male tigers. Scientists measured stress hormones and reproductive hormones to understand the impact of tourism roads and human presence on tiger behaviour.

The study found that tigers living near tourism routes and areas with heavy human disturbance consistently showed higher stress levels. Researchers observed that tigresses preferred quieter forest regions for breeding, but such undisturbed spaces are gradually shrinking.

A major finding of the study was that tigers in core forest areas showed stronger stress responses to seasonal tourism compared to tigers in buffer zones. Scientists believe buffer-zone tigers may have adapted to constant human activity, while tigers in protected core areas react sharply when tourist movement increases. The effect was found to be particularly severe in Tadoba and Bandhavgarh reserves.

Dr. G. Umapathy, Chief Scientist at CCMB and lead researcher of the study, said it is becoming increasingly difficult for tigresses to find peaceful breeding habitats.

“Tigresses prefer to breed in the quiet parts of the forests. However, it is becoming difficult to find such suitable areas,” he said. He also warned that stress not only affects reproductive success but could also influence the development of cubs growing up in such environments.

CCMB Director Dr. Vinay Nandicoori said the study demonstrates how molecular biology and physiology can directly support wildlife conservation efforts. He said the institution’s LaCONES facility has emerged as an important national resource for non-invasive wildlife monitoring.

While clarifying that the researchers are not against wildlife tourism, the scientists stressed the need for better regulation based on scientific evidence. They recommended:

* Strict limits on tourist vehicle numbers

* Preventing crowding at tiger sighting spots

* Reducing safari duration by about one hour

* Strengthening management in buffer zones

* Creating water sources away from tourism roads

Continuous monitoring of breeding tigresses to protect sensitive habitats

The study was supported by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, with permissions from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and multiple state forest departments.