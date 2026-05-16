Hello Bossuu From Sing Geetham: Pure Fun

The musical journey of Sing Geetham has begun, and the first step is as peculiar as it is catchy. The makers have dropped the song Hello Bossuu, introducing audiences to the offbeat, playful mood that legendary filmmaker Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao is known for.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad composed the song and also wrote the lyrics along with Utthana Bharighat. The tune is catchy, energetic, and different from DSP’s usual style. The video starts with a quiet, dusty village street.

When a construction worker played by Wamcee wakes up on rooftop, he feels tired and confused. His voice suddenly sounds very deep and funny. Soon, he realizes something strange. Every time he tries to talk, it automatically comes out as singing. Instead of worrying, he enjoys it and walks through the street singing happily. A little boy joins him, also singing, and says that the whole village is facing the same strange problem. Everyone can only sing instead of speak.

The song is fun, and very different. It clearly shows Singeetham’s unique style and imagination.

This 40-year-old idea is now coming to life with the support of Nag Ashwin, who loves backing unique stories. In less than a month, on June 11th, Sing Geetham will hit cinemas, offering a completely different and special experience.