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Home > Movie News

Peddi Trailer: A Never-Seen-Before Cinematic Experience

Published on May 18, 2026 by swathy

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Peddi Trailer: A Never-Seen-Before Cinematic Experience

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has created huge anticipation for his upcoming rural sports visual spectacle, Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie makers have promised that Peddi character will live in hearts of audiences forever and the trailer cut proves that it is hundred percent true.

The movie makers have released an incredible trailer for this highly anticipated film, in Mumbai, Today. Each frame in the trailer is brilliantly shot and stuns the audiences with its sheer brilliance. Ram Charan with his body transformation looks perfect as a cross-over athlete who can play cricket, wrestle and run in track and field.

His ambition to win National level pride for his village and bring an identity to his community is carefully crafted by Buchi Babu. Ram Charan brought out the emotion behind his character and lived in it. The Delhi portions and National Games, showcase his effort, his determination and his penchant to deliver his best.

Visuals by Rathnavelu, production design and production values by producer Venkata Satish Kilaru are just immaculate and surreal. The team has managed to surpass all expectations like they have promised and the trailer cut grows intrigue to watch this emotional tale of a cross-over athlete on big screens.

AR Rahman’s BGM breathes life into the proceedings and his brilliance in elevating the emotions is visible in trailer itself. Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma everyone belong to this spectacular world and their performances are top notch. With a promise to deliver a cult cinematic experience, Peddi is releasing on 4th June, in theatres.

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