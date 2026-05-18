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Home > Politics

Kerala Sets a New Benchmark for Political Decency

Published on May 18, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Kerala Sets a New Benchmark for Political Decency

The swearing-in ceremony of V. D. Satheesan became more than just a change of government. It turned into a strong example of democratic maturity and political civility at a time when such moments are becoming increasingly rare in Indian politics. The Congress-led United Democratic Front returned to power in Kerala after a gap of ten years with a decisive victory in the Assembly elections. Satheesan took the oath as Chief Minister in a grand ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the ceremony despite leading a fierce campaign against the Congress alliance during the elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were also present at the venue. Leaders from different ideologies shared the same stage and greeted each other warmly without visible hostility.

The ceremony also became an important gathering for Congress leaders from across India. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K. C. Venugopal attended the event along with several chief ministers and senior party figures.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was among the prominent leaders present at the swearing-in. He described the gathering as a meeting filled with hope and positive energy. Revanth Reddy interacted with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the event.

Soon after assuming office, the Satheesan government also moved quickly to create an impact through welfare decisions. In its very first Cabinet meeting, the government announced several initiatives aimed at women, senior citizens and grassroots workers.

One of the biggest announcements was free bus travel for women in state-run transport services from June 15. The government also revealed plans to establish a dedicated department for senior citizens. If implemented, Kerala would become the first state in India to have a separate administrative department focused entirely on elderly welfare.

The government highlighted that Kerala is witnessing rapid ageing of its population and stressed the need for long-term social support systems for senior citizens. The new administration appears keen to project Kerala as a model state in social welfare and public care.

The Cabinet also approved financial support measures for frontline workers. Asha workers are set to receive monthly assistance, while Anganwadi workers, helpers and school support staff will receive salary hikes as part of the welfare package.

More than the political change itself, the overall atmosphere in Kerala has become the real talking point. The state once again demonstrated that democratic competition and political decency can exist together. In a political climate where hostility often dominates headlines, Kerala offered a rare and refreshing contrast.

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