Jailer, Jailer 2 & Now #Chiru158

Both Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli delivered blockbusters with their most recent films. Their second collaboration, #Chiru158, after the sensational hit Waltair Veerayya, is already creating strong buzz.

Today, the team announced that they have finalized Vijay Karthik Kannan as the film’s cinematographer. The acclaimed technician is known for his impressive work in films like Jailer and Daaku Maharaj, and he is also part of Jailer 2. The makers revealed this update on Vijay Karthik Kannan’s birthday.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the film will be mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. Chiranjeevi is said to be sporting a stylish new makeover and will be seen in a power-packed mass role.

It is already known that Mega158 will be officially launched on May 21st.