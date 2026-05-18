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Home > Movie News

Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The ‘F Word’

Published on May 18, 2026 by sankar

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Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The ‘F Word’

Rashmika Mandanna Accidentally Drops The ‘F Word’

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is doing enough Hindi films. She is working in Cocktail 2 and the song launch event took place recently. Rashmika accidentally used the ‘F Word’ when she heaped praise on her co-star Kriti Sanon. She lauded Kriti Sanon calling her so hot. “You look so hot. The world knows that and you are f****** hot” told Rashmika on the stage. She was quick enough and said “Oh, sorry! Silence that”. The audience in the auditorium were loud enough for the statement of Rashmika.

Rashmika called their chemistry in the film magical. Homi Adajania is the director of Cocktail 2 and the film features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Pritam scored the music and the film is high on expectations. The film is slated for June 19th release in theatres. Dinesh Vijan is the producer and the second part of Cocktail is releasing after 14 years.

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