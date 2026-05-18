Drishyam 3: A Great Opportunity Wasted

Drishyam is one of the best thrillers made in Indian cinema. The Malayalam film is a blockbuster and it was remade in various Indian languages. Victory Venkatesh featured in Drishyam and Drishyam 2 in Telugu. Jeethu Joseph and his team are ready with the third part of the film and Drishyam 3 releases this Friday. Venkatesh was on board for the Telugu version of the film but he changed his plan as he is occupied with his several commitments. The team wanted to complete the shoot of the Malayalam and Telugu version simultaneously but it did not happen.

The makers are now releasing the dubbed version of Drishyam 3 in Telugu along with the Malayalam version featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The franchise of Drishyam has several fans and the makers should have promoted the film well in Telugu. The Telugu trailer was released on YouTube and the makers made no efforts to promote the film. Most of the Telugu audience and movie lovers are not aware about the Friday release for the film. Not a single event was planned in Telugu and the team even did not release a videobyte before the release. A minimal effort of promotions will make a big difference. With no Telugu releases around, Suriya’s Karuppu is doing well in Telugu despite negative word of mouth.

Drishyam 3 would have opened on a decent note if the promotions are good in Telugu. We have to wait to see how the film performs in the Telugu states. Drishyam 3 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.