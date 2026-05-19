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Home > Movie News

Manchu Manoj’s Satirical Statement

Published on May 19, 2026 by swathy

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Manchu Manoj’s Satirical Statement

Manchu Manoj is celebrating his birthday today. His fans and close friends wished him on the occasion and the actor interacted with the media today. Manchu Manoj’s tiff with his father Mohan Babu is known to everyone. As months passed, media personnel questioned if all the issues between him and his father are sorted out. Manchu Manoj had a satirical answer for the question.

He said “You know whom to ask this question. But when you approach him, please do not carry a mike and it is better to wear a helmet”. The actor made a strong comeback with Mirai and Manchu Manoj is currently busy with two new films. He is shooting for David Reddy and the periodic drama is expected to release this year. Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti is the director.

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