What’s Stopping Yash’s Toxic?

Kannada Superstar Yash has dedicated close to two years on Toxic. The shoot of the film has been wrapped up but the film’s release has been pushed several times due to various reasons. In his last post, Yash has clarified that the entire work for the film is ready. The summer season is coming to an end and the promotional activities are kept on hold. There is no clarity on the new release date and the team is yet to announce the date. Everyone wonders what’s stopping the film’s release when all the formalities are completed.

The makers have invested big money on Toxic. They are waiting to close the digital deal at the earliest and release the film. The quote is quite higher while the deal offered by the digital platforms is quite less. After the digital deals are slashed down, no big film is getting big offers for the digital and the other non-theatrical deals. This is the major reason why the team is yet to announce the release date. The makers are keen to release the film during the Independence Day weekend. A better clarity is expected soon.

Toxic is an action drama directed by Geethu Mohandas. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and KVN Productions are the producers.