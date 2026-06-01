x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues

Published on June 1, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry
image
Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues
image
Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens
image
Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini
image
AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi

Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues

Mythri Movie Distributors which is a part of top production house Mythri Movie Makers have acquired the theatrical rights of Peddi for the Nizam region for a fancy price. The advance sales are yet to be opened as there is no clarity on the ticket hike GO and special premiere show for June 3rd night. Mythri Movie Distributors are in plans to open the advance sales while the film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru wants to wait for half day more to get a clarity. There would be a difference in the theatrical deals for the film if the ticket hike is not granted.

The producers have placed the request and they are waiting for the government to grant the GO. The AP government has granted hikes and permission for one special premiere show on the night of June 3rd. If the ticket hike is not granted, Venkata Satish Kilaru is opposing the plan of premiere shows in Nizam. But the shows will start in AP and overseas. A series of discussions are currently going on. A better clarity on the ticket prices in Telangana is expected tomorrow morning.

Next Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry Previous Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens
else

TRENDING

image
Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry
image
Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues
image
Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens

Latest

image
Nikhil’s hardwork for Swayambhu become talk of Industry
image
Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues
image
Asian Cinemas to Launch Three IMAX Screens
image
Sing Geetham is a completely unique film and distinctive: Shalini
image
AR Rahman winning Appreciation for Peddi

Most Read

image
Fake GOs and a Rs 1,000 Crore Land Grab: Former YSRCP MLA Faces Serious Allegations
image
Telangana Unveils Landmark Labour Reforms With Digital Wage Payments and Higher Worker Protection
image
Chandrababu Naidu Targets YSRCP Over Nandyal YSR Statue Vandalism

Related Articles

Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception