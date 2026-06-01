Peddi Wait in Telangana Continues

Mythri Movie Distributors which is a part of top production house Mythri Movie Makers have acquired the theatrical rights of Peddi for the Nizam region for a fancy price. The advance sales are yet to be opened as there is no clarity on the ticket hike GO and special premiere show for June 3rd night. Mythri Movie Distributors are in plans to open the advance sales while the film’s producer Venkata Satish Kilaru wants to wait for half day more to get a clarity. There would be a difference in the theatrical deals for the film if the ticket hike is not granted.

The producers have placed the request and they are waiting for the government to grant the GO. The AP government has granted hikes and permission for one special premiere show on the night of June 3rd. If the ticket hike is not granted, Venkata Satish Kilaru is opposing the plan of premiere shows in Nizam. But the shows will start in AP and overseas. A series of discussions are currently going on. A better clarity on the ticket prices in Telangana is expected tomorrow morning.