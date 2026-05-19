Kantara Star Hails Peddi Trailer As Absolute Fire

The much-awaited trailer of Peddi, the rural sports-action drama starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan was dropped yesterday and has ignited a sensational response across audiences.

Amid the storm of appreciation, Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara, shared heartfelt praise for the trailer.

He lauded Charan’s striking makeover and described his presence as absolute fire in every single frame.

He also highlighted the powerful screen presence of Shiva Rajkumar, which added further weight to the narrative.

Rishab extended his appreciation to Janhvi Kapoor, noting that she brings a vibrant and refreshing charm to the proceedings.

His compliments didn’t stop with the cast. He applauded director Buchi Babu Sana and the entire team for crafting what looks like a visually stunning film, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

The trailer has been receiving massive traction not just in Telugu, but across multiple languages, setting high expectations for the film.

Up next in the promotional tour is Bhopal, where a special song from Peddi will be launched during a musical concert led by AR Rahman.