AR Rahman’s Special Focus on Peddi

Legendary music composer AR Rahman is currently working on the background score of Peddi featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. Rahman hasn’t signed a straight Telugu film for years and he is quite excited after he heard the narration of Peddi. Rahman has been spending extra time on the background score. The released singles ended up as chartbusters and the item song will be released soon. He completed the background score for the first half and delivered it to the team.

Rahman is focused on the second half of Peddi for now. He hasn’t taken up any new projects and he is spending more time on Peddi. Rahman is extremely confident on the film and he even revealed it during the trailer launch event in Mumbai. The trailer of the film is trending. Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu and the film releases on June 4th in theatres. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine. Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers.